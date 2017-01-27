Man charged in Bluffton assault

A strong upper level low pressure system will send a cold front through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Monday, sparking scattered showers and storms.More >>
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department rescued an 86-year-old man who had been clinging to a tree for four hours in the water.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Montgomery Street and 51st Street.More >>
Bulloch County will close the three-way intersection at Langston Chapel and Burkhalter Road near Lanier Drive and Harville Road and between Langston Chapel Road and Golf Club Road starting on Monday, May 8th. The closure is expected to last until June 5th as the county works to finish Phase II of construction and will only be accessible for local traffic. Assigned detour routes for trips planned to and from Statesboro are shown in Traffic Detour Plan. Local motorists are advi...More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at Bryan and Jefferson Streets. At this time, one person has been sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. #SCMPDAlert- SCMPD is on the scene of a shooting at Bryan and Jefferson Streets. Please avoid the area. — SCMPD (@scmpd) April 30, 2017 Other details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC as we upd...More >>
