Man charged in Bluffton assault

Travis Orlando Dawkins (Source: Bluffton Police Dept.) Travis Orlando Dawkins (Source: Bluffton Police Dept.)
OKATIE, SC (WTOC) -

The Bluffton Police Department says U.S. Marshals have arrested a man involved in an assault in Bluffton.

Officials say members of the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Travis Orlando Dawkins on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Bluffton Police Department says they issued an arrest warrant for Dawkins after he used a knife to cut a female during an argument on Jan. 17 in Bluffton. The victim sustained injuries to her hand and arm during the argument.

BPD requested assistance from US Marshals to search for and arrest Dawkins, who was located in Okatie.

Dawkins is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

