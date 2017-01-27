Josh Reddick Home Run Derby in Guyton Saturday

Time to Hit the long Ball! It's time for the 6th annual Josh Reddick Foundation Home Run Derby this Saturday. The South Effingham County Graduate and Houston Astros outfielder will be on hand with some hitting tips..

The Home Run Derby will take place at Sandhill Park located at 300 Stagecoach Avenue in Guyton. Registration Time starts at 8am. $20 per entry to come and take your hacks and hitting baseballs over a fence.

At the end of the Home Run Derby, Josh will take batting practice and try his best to hit as many homers as possible! AND at the end of that, he will be having an autograph session for only a $1 donation!

The money raised benefits the Josh Reddick Foundation. The mission of the Josh Reddick Foundation is to be an advocate for the youth of Effingham County. Funds raised by this nonprofit organization are used in the refurbishing, maintaining, and beautifying of the recreational parks in Effingham County. Funds will also be allocated for scholarships for South Effingham and Effingham County Graduates.

For more information: http://www.joshreddickfoundation.org/home.html

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved