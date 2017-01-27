Estill Police searching for armed, dangerous domestic violence suspect

Police in Estill are looking for a man they say is wanted for threatening to cause bodily harm to the mother of his child following a verbal argument on Jan. 3.

Officials say several days after the incident, Larry Polite took custody of the child without consent from the mother, and did not return the child for several hours after multiple requests from the mother. The complainant reported to law enforcement that Polite was also in possession of a shotgun. He is wanted for domestic violence in the third degree as well as custodial interference.

Police consider Polite to be armed and dangerous, as well as a threat, due to information obtained during the investigation. Should you see him, you should not approach him. Instead, call law enforcement immediately. If you have any information, please contact Hampton County Dispatch at 803.943.9261 or 911 (anytime), or the Estill Police Department at 803.625.3699 (M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

