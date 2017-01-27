SCMPD detectives believe two 2015 homicide cases are related

Two families tearfully pleaded for information at Savannah-Chatham Police Headquarters on Friday, as two homicide cases remain unsolved.

Robert Brown, Jr. and Emanuel Simmons were shot to death just blocks apart back in November 2015. While no arrests have been made in these cases, police are giving us some new information regarding these unsolved murders. Now, more than a year after both Brown and Simmons were killed, detectives on each case believe they are connected.

Robert Brown, Jr. died at Candler Hospital from a gunshot wound, and police think he was shot at 57th and Montgomery Streets. Several hours later and about twelve blocks down Montgomery Street, Emanuel Simmons was found by police with a fatal gunshot wound. Now, the families of both men, along with detectives, are asking for tips in this investigation that could bring the families closure.

"Every night I've got to go to sleep thinking he's coming home, and he's not," said Aujanae Stamper, sister of Robert Brown, Jr.

"I know that someone knows something. Tell me something. Every day, every Sunday I go to his cemetery and I talk to him, so if y'all could do anything to ease my heart I would greatly, greatly appreciate it," said Safronia Simmons, mother of Emanuel Simmons.

While police could not say specifically how the two homicides cases are linked, they say there is a connection, and that they believe the same people are responsible for both murders.

"It's taxing on everyone. The families want closure, they want the answers. And we want to be able to give them the answers,” said SCMPD Det. Jacob Schroyer.

Clinging to printed out pictures, Emanuel Simmons' mother talked about the family left behind to grieve.

"It was only three of us, my two sons and me. I have other family, but we all stayed in the house together. He has several kids that really need their father, but I know that's not going to happen now. So if y'all could just help, just help some. Just help some,” said Safronia Simmons.

"I just want justice for my brother. Every night I got to go to sleep thinking he's coming home, and he's not,” said Brown’s sister Aujanae.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers or the investigators office directly at 912.651.6728

The original releases were provided by SCMPD:

SAVANNAH, GA (November 14, 2015): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a fatal Saturday morning shooting on 57th and Montgomery streets. At about 12:58 a.m. Metro responded to Candler Hospital, where Robert Brown, 18, arrived in a privately owned vehicle seeking care of a gunshot wound. Brown succumbed to his injuries. Detectives are now looking for a white Chevrolet Camaro.

SAVANNAH, GA (November 14, 2015): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a homicide at West 45th and Montgomery streets. The shooting occurred approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Emanuel Simmons, 31, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is on-going.

