5 men arrested for stealing from home they were hired to help move

The Port Wentworth Police Department arrested five men and served seven warrants over three counties after a burglary was reported Friday, Jan. 20 at Barnwell Gardens.

The men were part of a crew hired to move mobile homes out as a result of the sale of the property to a developer. According to police, instead of helping move they stole personal belongings.

Detectives worked with law enforcement officers from Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Candler County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI executing seven search warrants Thursday resulting in the recovery of much of the stolen property. The men had divided the property amongst themselves and taken it to their homes across the state.

According to police, the victim will receive almost everything back that was stolen from him.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Port Wentworth Police at 912.964.4360 or can give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 912.234.2020.

