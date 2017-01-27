Hurricane Matthew cost now around $500 million in GA

Mother Nature’s fury over the last three months in South Georgia is coming with a hefty price.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says the loss from Hurricane Matthew is now around $500 million, and added last weekend's tornadoes damage estimate is at $100 million.

“If a tree fell on your car, you only have liability insurance, that's going to be your loss. If you had comprehensive insurance the insurance company would have to pay for that loss,” said Hudgens.

If you need help filing a claim, or if you are experiencing difficulty reaching your insurance company, please call the Insurance Department's Consumer Services Hotline at 1.800.656.2298, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

