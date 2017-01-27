9th Annual 'Geekend' Conference underway in downtown Savannah

Self-proclaimed geeks are taking over the Coastal Empire this weekend for the 9th Annual Geekend!

The conference brings together the brightest minds in technology and innovation and showcases Savannah's hottest startups and video game creators. Friday was full of sessions and workshops. The director of Creative Coast says they hope those that attend the conference may decide to stay in the area.

"Everybody knows it's a great place to visit, and a lot of times you might over hear at a restaurant, 'aw man this is beautiful, I wish I could live in a place like this!' Well, you can, and especially in this day and age when you don't have to be tied to a particular place because you can work remotely. It's a great place to settle down and work an initiative job in a beautiful place," said Blake Ellis, 2017 Director, Creative Coast.

Geekend will continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.