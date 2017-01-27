Professionals from both ASU, GS to work together on consolidation

We're learning new details about the confirmed Armstrong State and Georgia Southern universities' consolidation.

The two universities are trying to work together to find out what both faculty and students want.

Roughly two weeks has passed since the consolidation between Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University became official, prompting presidents of both universities to assemble a team of professionals who will help merge the two schools together.

The team will consist of 20 professionals from each college. Georgia Southern's team will have more of a background in administrative roles, while Armstrong's team will be represented by its various deans of its colleges, professors, and administrators with backgrounds in finance or various student services focused on the intricacies of the transition. They will all be joined by David Smith, Chief of Staff of Savannah State University. Their goal is to work under the hood of the merger and figure out how to create an accessible university that will benefit all faculty and students.

"A lot of the individuals who are on these committees are among senior leadership. Certainly, we have our vice presidents who are serving on this committee, our CIO (Chief Information Officer). We also have individuals who are chosen from our governance groups," said Linda Bleicken, President, Armstrong State University.

Armstrong faculty and students will have a place to direct questions that they've had since the consolidation was announced. Dustin Stewart, the president of the Student Government Association, has heard the voices of students and faculty and intends to be responsive when it's time for the tough questions to be asked.

While Stewart will be stepping down as president of SGA at the end of April, he encourages his fellow students to be as active as possible and to make their voices heard.

The two teams are planning on working closely together over the coming months to bring answers to both colleges students. We'll have more on one person's plans for the merger at 6 p.m.

