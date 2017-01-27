Bluffton High School students participate in National Drug Facts Week

One in seven people will develop some type of addiction during the course of their lifetime. Every day, more than 3,000 teens try marijuana for the first time, which is why a group of students at Bluffton High School are looking to decrease those odds.

The students used this week to debunk common misconceptions about drug use. It's all part of National Drug Facts Week. The students shared facts during the school's daily announcements and even used life-sized displays of people to demonstrate the odds of someone becoming addicted. The students want to debunk the myths about drugs while focusing on peer to peer education.

"Just people believing that they can self-medicate and treat anxiety with marijuana and that all it's going to do is make them hungry and that's it. We're trying to prove it does more than that," said Adelynn Helms, Junior, Bluffton High School.

"Peers look up to their peers more than they do teachers, so there's more resonance if you're speaking with your peers about important topics," said Kaylia McIntyre, Junior, Bluffton High School.

The programs were put on by the group teens for healthy youth, which was developed by the high school to address substance issues.

