Students continue raising ‘Dollars For Disasters’

Students across schools in Savannah and Chatham County continuing to raise money for the American Red Cross as part of the “Dollars For Disasters” week.

Students at Charles Ellis Montessori Academy had a dress down day Friday, where all of the funds raised are going to the campaign.

The students say they are more than happy to get involved in helping others, especially those impacted by recent storms in South Georgia.

"I feel that it's important because just knowing that you have the strength and the ability to give back to other people that have been torn apart and broken down, it just makes us feel better.”

At the end of the campaign, the class that raises the most money in each participating school will receive pizza party compliments of Domino's!

They're hoping this year is even more successful than the last, where students raised over $15,000 for the Red Cross.

