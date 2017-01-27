Bryan Co. officials investigating house fire on Black Creek Church Rd.

Bryan County fire officials are investigating a house fire on Black Creek Church Road.

According to the fire chief, the blaze started around 4:15 p.m. Friday. No one was home at the time.

It didn't take them long to knock out the fire and a majority of the house was saved. Much of the damage was prevented because of the way firefighters found out about the house fire

"We had a crew out doing driver's training, rode down the road and happened to come upon the mobile home you see behind us on fire. Got here, it was well involved, the crews made a good initial attack, knocked the fire down pretty quickly as you can see behind us,” said Bryan County Fire and EMS Chief Jason Blalock.

Around a third of the home was gutted due to the fire. No one was injured.

Investigators are still working to figure out what the cause of the fire was.

