Amelia Earhart Fellowship grant awarded at Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum

The City of Savannah's Mobility and Parking Services Department will hold a drop-In session to answer questions and provide information on the Parking Plan recommendations for the next city council meeting.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will be in Savannah on Monday, April 1 as he signs the 2018 budget.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah's City Market.More >>
Glennville Elementary School will be closed on Monday, May 1, due to a small fire that happened on Friday.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting on West 57th near Montgomery streets Sunday night.More >>
