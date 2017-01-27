Amelia Earhart Fellowship grant awarded at Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum

A PhD Candidate was honored Friday night at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum with a grant from the Amelia Earhart Fellowship.

Eugina Mendez Ramos received the $10,000 grant to help with her studies at Georgia Tech.

She is developing a method that allows for the design of a rocket engine that can be used for multiple missions.

Rocket engines are usually only used once.

She says receiving the grant is honor and relieves some stress while she continues her studies.

"It's a very big honor to be put in the same category as Amelia Earhart. For someone who is a trailblazer and has done things I would never ever consider my self-doing. It's an honor,” said Ramos.

The Zonta International Amelia Earhart Fellowship was established in 1938 in honor of the famed female pilot.

It's awarded to 35 women every year who are pursuing doctoral degrees in aerospace-related fields.

