Savannah mother still seeking answers 10 months after daughter's homicide

Ten months after a 16-year-old girl was found dead inside her home, a Savannah mother is still trying to find answers and she's crying out to the community for help.

This mother is asking people in the area of 39th Street between Barnard and Jefferson, where her daughter Altonise Jones was found dead, to come forward if they know anything about what happened.

“Every single day I think about my daughter,” said Tarasha Jones, a mother of murdered teen.

Jones tells me she has no idea what happened to her Jones.

"I know she didn't just die. She was beaten to death in her grandmother’s home. Her father’s mother’s home, you know, and that definitely hurts when you leave your child with someone that you trust and they wind up dead and no one tells you what's going on what happened that hurts,” said Jones.

She says she hasn't been told anything besides the fact that the GBI is working on this case.

"Someone has to know something and I hope that someone can put themselves in my shoes as a mother and just think about what if this happened to their child while they were out working. Wouldn't they want me to come forward and put their child's case to justice?” asked Jones.

She tells me she was told the case should be solved in just a few months, but she says ten months later she's still waiting.

"It will be a year on March 31."

Altonise's mother says she will never quit fighting for justice in her daughter’s death.

"No one will love her like I love her and no one will miss her the way I miss her, so I just hope this will be over soon so I can try to somewhat move on with my life but it’s no way to move on without knowing what happened to my child. No way to really have peace,” said Jones.

But now, all this mother has left of her daughter Altonise is pictures, and she's pleading for the community to help find out what happened to her daughter.

"It’s time for people to stop holding back with secrets, it’s time to set their selves free and just tell the truth about what happened to her you know."

During this time, she says she's been surrounded by family and good people.

As always if you know anything about this case, even if it’s something small, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

