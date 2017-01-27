3 people shot at South Aiken High basketball game

At least three people were shot following a basketball game at South Aiken High School on Friday night. The game against rival Aiken High School went into overtime, and crowds gathered outside the school following the game.

A spokesperson for Aiken Public Safety says officers who were working security at the game saw that there was a disturbance outside the school. As they were moving to break it up, gunshots were fired.

Officers found one person suffering a gunshot wound in front of the school. A short time later, ADPS received a call that another gunshot victim had arrived at a fast food restaurant in the area. The third victim arrived at the hospital for treatment.

The scene is secure. At this time, there is no information on shooters or possible suspects.

