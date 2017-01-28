Four arrested during two separate drug investigations - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Four arrested during two separate drug investigations

By Bradley Mullis, Weekend Assignment Editor
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)

The Alma Police Department and the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office took four suspects into custody on Friday for drug related offenses.

Officers seized ¼ ounce of crystal methamphetamine, 1 ½ ounces of marijuana, over two dozen pain pills, and over $500.00 cash following two separate incidents at Parker’s Food Mart in Alma, and Road Runners in Alma.

APD and BCSO arrested Scott Andrew Brewer (27 of Hazlehurst) for purchase of a controlled substance (pain pills), possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana; Steve Allen Barnard (40 of Waycross) for sale of a controlled substance (pain pills); Michael Lando Crews (32 of Waycross) for misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and Delbert Clifford Dyal (48 of Alma) for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

