Metro investigates shooting at Windsor Crossing Apartments

Police are investigating the shooting of 21-year-old Jamon Davis that happened early Saturday morning on the 12500 block of White Bluff Road.

Officials say at about 1 a.m., Metro officers responded to Windsor Crossing Apartments finding Davis with non-life-threatening injuries. Davis was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives are working to determine the events leading up to the shooting. Detectives believe this was not a random incident and that risky behavior played a role in the altercation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

