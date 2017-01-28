Over 500 hundred people came out for the 38th MLK Association brunch

Community leaders and members came together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday.

A brunch event was hosted by the MLK Observance Day Association. The goal was to unite leaders in city and local government, business leaders, and citizens in fellowship. They also honored the Congregation Mickve Israel and Rebecca Padgett School of Performing Arts with legacy awards for their contributions to Savannah.

Association President Carolyn Blackshear says the day is all about coming together to celebrate unity and promote growth in the community.

"It's very important because as you know, Dr. King was a student of oneness, of unity," said, Blackshear. "And this is our way of calling together everyone in the community to come out for a day of unity."

This was the 38th year of Savannah's MLK Association brunch. There were more than 500 people in attendance.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.