Savannah Arts Academy holds 9th annual Junk 2 Funk fashion show

Savannah Arts Academy held it's 9th annual Junk 2 Funk fashion show this Friday and Saturday.

The production included 3 shows over the course of two days. Keeping up with past years, all lower levels of the John Varnedoe theatre were sold out.

The annual event features students who act as designers or models. Designers will typically craft their outfits out of unconventional materials, items that would usually be considered as "junk".

"What i really like about this event is seeing the visual art students taking it from their head to a piece of paper to their client which is the student model, and they take that to the stage." said Trellis Payne, chair of the visual arts department.

