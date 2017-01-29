Mini golf tournament to help fund CrimeStoppers

The folks from Crimestoppers taking a "miniature" approach to 'putt" away crime Saturday.

They held their first ever Mini Golf tournament at the Island Mini Golf and games.

The family friend event included prizes for the top teams, plus food and music for everyone to enjoy. The goal of the event was to not only raise money for Crimestoppers, but also give the public a chance to meet the people who are working to get those tips to help solve crimes every day.

Pamela Roundtree the interim director at CrimeStoppers said "That we are real people, you that we are here for them, we are part of the community."

"And we care about them, yes"

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the CrimeStoppers reward fund. That money is used to pay cash for tips that lead to arrests.

