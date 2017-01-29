The Mighty Eighth air force museum celebrates the 75th birthday of the Eighth Air Force.

The Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum celebrated the 75th birthday of the Eighth Air Force yesterday

The museum held multiple events being held at the museum Saturday, including a model airplane building activity for the kids. There were also other models which are usually kept in storage, out on display for everyone to observe.

There were also guided tours of the museum to encourage people of all ages to learn about the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

"It brings back a lot of memories," chuckled World War Two veteran George Bartell "A lot of time spent flying in this." He paused and continued, gesturing towards the aircraft. "Now that's a great airplane."

