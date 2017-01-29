Southern Weekend: Historic market best secret in Georgia

The Southern Weekend sets out to inspire weekend plans with food, fun and travel experiences. While exploring Atlanta, get an insider’s tour of one of the city’s hidden gems: Sweet Auburn Curb Market.

[All of the vendors come in early in the morning with the community base on their mind to share a lot with them. It is the best hidden secret in Georgia.]

People can find a bookstore, fresh local produce, popcorn, and pies all in the historic market.

Atlanta established the farmer’s market in 1918. For about two years, it operated as an open-air market.

