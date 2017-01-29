Savannah protests the Dakota Access Pipeline

Instead of a protest or march, Savannah residents joined together at the corner of Montgomery and Liberty Streets to form a picket line as they spoke out against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The protests were accompanied with various honks and yells, but those involved said their mission was to raise awareness about the Dakota Pipeline.

"We need to be moving away from big oil, we need to be finding more sustainable practices and changing our lifestyles, that's the first and most important thing." said Laura Shadley. She continued to say "Second of all, the tribes are having their treaties disregarded continuously for hundreds of years and the history is repeating itself today."

The group says that it is not just about one pipeline line or the indigenous people but how the planet is being destroyed and because of that this will not be their last picket line.

