The phrase "lock it or lose it" is a message that police want all Savannah residents to remember.

Police advise that it is important to not leave valuables in plain sight, especially any electronics--no matter how dated they are.

It's also important to park in well lit areas and around multiple cars, where thieves will be less likely to break in.

"Just take that extra second to protect your belongings, protect your hard earned goods." says Officer Marvin Williams. "Because only you can protect them as well as anyone. Obviously we want to protect them, but we cant be everywhere."

