Community members gathered for lectures on leadership at St. John Baptist Church

Community members gathered at St. John Baptist Church for a lesson on leadership this Sunday.

It was all part of a special lecture and discussion series hosted by the church. This weekend's topic was focused on how to lead others in a time of crisis. Sunday featured a Q-and-A with guest speakers, South Carolina Representative Jenny Horne and Dr. Betty Clark, the first female pastor at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Pastor Lee says the goal here is to empower women in the community by bringing these speakers to Savannah.

"It just strengthens the unity within our community." Said Dr. Lee, "It strengthens our relations between all walks of life and faith, regardless of sexual orientation , regardless of denominational affiliation, and regardless of political association. We are here to make a difference for humanity."

These events are free and open to the public.

For more information about this Leadership During Crisis Series, contact Dr. George Lee at St. John Baptist Church at (912) 663-9788 and GeorgeLee3@aol.com