American Bikers Active Toward Education of Georgia hold annual poker run

The American Bikers Active Toward Education of Georgia hosted their annual fundraising poker run event Sunday morning.

Motorcyclists rode from Chatham to Effingham County collecting cards at different stops along the route to make up a poker hand to play at the end of the course. Funds raised from the event support the nonprofit's mission.

Abate District Coordinator "Junkyard" Jackson said, "The money that we will raise here will go to our state legislative lobbyists to help us get some laws passed for motorcycle safety, education, and awareness for bikers in the state of Georgia."

This was the 26th year of the event, which also featured the annual cookie drive from the Bomber Girls. Motorcyclists donated dozens of cookies that will be sent overseas to the troops.

