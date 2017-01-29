Savannah Philharmonic and Trick's Barbecue teamed up for family friendly block party

Savannah's West Side enjoying some beautiful music and tasty barbecue Sunday afternoon. The Savannah Philharmonic teamed up with Trick's Barbecue to hold "Philharmonic in the streetz" at Bull and 42nd streets.

The family friendly block party was open to everyone. Organizers hoped the event would be a great place for people of diverse backgrounds to come together to talk about how to make our community better.

We caught up with Savannah Philharmonic Conductor Peter Shannon, Magic Marc, and Bella the Bird to find out why they believe music can help.

"I think music opens up the eyes and ears and people start to come together and unite and see that, you know, God is good we have a lot of blessings around us." Said Magician, Magic Marc Dunston. "The fact that you can come out and be a part of a free concert with world class, you know, musicians and a world class magician I think it's agreat opportunity, I think music just opens up the heart."

Organizers say this was the first ever block party like this for the Savannah Philharmonic.

