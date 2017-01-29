Four men rescued from sinking boat near Cat Island

The Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District responded to a water emergency shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday near Cat Island.

Officials say four men were on the boat when it began to sink. Paris Island Fire Department crews were was also dispatched to assist. They were able to rescue the men from the water and bring them to shore.

All of the men were checked out by EMS and are expected to be OK.

