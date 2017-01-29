'Music With a Mission' hosted by First Presbyterian church of Savannah

First Presbyterian church of Savannah held their concert series "Music with a mission" Sunday. This is the third in a line of concerts in the 4th annual event. The goal is to provide quality music to the community for free while also raising awareness for local non-profits
Director of music, Anne McNair said, "Oh, it is so gratifying to be able to provide this to our community and it's been wonderful that throughout these four years a lot of the community has come out and been supportive of our concerts."
The donations made at each concert will go to a different non-profit. Sunday's concert raised money for the Ronald McDonald House charities.
