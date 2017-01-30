Free mammograms offered Monday in Savannah to qualified women

Lifesaving breast cancer screenings will be available Monday at the Chatham County Health Department.

St. Joseph's Candler is bringing their mobile mammography unit there to offer their services for free.

Woman must meet certain annual income guidelines and must be 40 to 64 years of age without insurance to receive the mammogram at no cost. Your annual income must not be greater than 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Level to be eligible.

Early detection of breast cancer is the most important part of saving lives. Woman in the United States have a one in eight lifetime risk of getting breast cancer, meaning for every eight women who live to be 85-years-old, one of those women will be diagnosed with the cancer

The screening is confidential and quick. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will also be accepted.

The St. Joseph's Mobile Mammography Unit will be in the parking lot of the Chatham County Health Department on Monday, Jan. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 912-356-2946.

