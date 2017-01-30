Wilmington Island home destroyed during weekend fire

A massive early morning fire destroyed a home on Wilmington Island over the weekend.

It happened at a home on Whippoorwill Road. Southside Fire Department crews responded within seven minutes of the fire call, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

It appears the fire started on the ground floor near the garage. The homeowners were able to make it out safely.

The Tybee Island Fire Department was also called in to supply tankers because there were no hydrants in the neighborhood.

The home was a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

