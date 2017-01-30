Car, house fire on Weston Way under investigation

This Good Samaritan kicked in the door to make sure no one was inside the home. (Source: WTOC)

The Pooler Fire Department is investigating a car fire that caused a home on Weston Way to go up in flames Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. The home was empty at the time of the fire and no one was injured. We caught up with the homeowner, who now has to start all over.

"My neighbor called me saying, 'y'alls house is on fire!"

As expected, David Kent is having a hard time accepting the reality of what happened.

"I just don't see how this started from a car fire," he said.

David was at work when he received the call that something was wrong. One witness wasted no time jumping into action.

"So, I run up to the door, kick the door in, and fire came out of the door," said Dale Jackson, witness.

Dale Jackson's instinct could have been life-saving, but fortunately, no one was home during the fire.

"Well, I'm an ex-Marine, so that's my duty, and I take pride in what I do," Jackson said.

"How will I start over? Everything I worked for... all my art work...this is the second portfolio I lost," Kent said.

What remains now are unexplainable emotions.

"I don't know how I feel right now," Kent said.

Kent is an employee with the Savannah-Chatham County School System. He says the car belonged to his brother, and that he had just begun driving it shortly before the fire.

Fire officials are working to determine the cause. At this time, they do not expect suspicious activity.

