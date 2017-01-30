Top Teen: Arnold Rose

Performing at Carnegie Hall is the opportunity of a lifetime, and an experience only few can say they've had.

One Savannah teen is headed to the Big Apple to do just that.

Arnold Rose isn't your typical teenager. After taking classes at Savannah Arts, he heads home where he practices the trumpet, sometimes hours at a time.

"It's a way to relieve the daily issues you can go through, get away from all the schoolwork that gets piled up at Savannah Arts," the freshman from Savannah Arts Academy said.

His interest in the brass instrument began back in 5th grade when he was debating between the sax or the trumpet.

"I didn't like the saxophone at all so I chose the trumpet," Rose said.

After five years of playing the trumpet, Arnold sent an audition tape for the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. The Honors Selection board accepted him.

"He did get the email that he got accepted. We were just jumping around the kitchen," said Bob Self, Arnold's grandfather.

In February, Arnold and his mom will pack up and travel to New York City for the five-day event and showcase.

"Carnegie Hall is pretty big. I'm really happy to get that opportunity," he said.

That's what makes Arnold a Top Teen.

