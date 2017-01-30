Metro Police looking for Coffee Pointe Drive car break-in suspect

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are looking for a suspect after a car break-in incident took place in the Coffee Bluff area sometime between the night of Jan. 16 and the early morning hours of Jan. 17.

Police say a credit card was stolen during the break-in and was subsequently used for making several fraudulent purchases. The crime was reported to investigators around 8:30 a.m., Jan. 17. Reportedly, the suspect entered the unlocked vehicle on the 100 block of Coffee Point Drive, taking various personal items, including a wallet. Investigators later obtained surveillance footage of a suspect who made purchases with a stolen card.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, tall and slender, in his early 20s. He wore a white baseball cap, black shirt, black jacket, and dark pants during the incident.

Anyone with information on this suspect could call the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

