HHI hurricane recovery to impact tourist season

There are about two months left until the start of the tourist season on Hilton Head Island, but there is still plenty of work to be done before the island is back to normal following Hurricane Matthew - including debris removal and the reopening of a few of the island's attractions.

The town manager says despite storm cleanup being almost complete, the debris removal process will continue over the next few months and will have an impact on the upcoming tourist season.

The town has reached two million cubic yards of debris collected so far from the roadsides, including 42,000 yards of hanging limbs and close to 6,000 yards of leaning trees.

In the past few months, the town has removed more than half a million cubic yards of mulch so far from the island, and has reduced crews to single haul trucks to those areas still in need of attention. The town is still working to remove roadside debris from private neighborhoods like Sea Pines and Hilton Head Plantation. The town manager also explained how the debris removal process may prevent some attractions from being opened by the start of spring.

"Most of the structures are back in order and we hope that we are done with the roadside cleanup by April timeframe. There will then be time to rehab and restore the two debris sites at Honey Horn and Chaplain," said Steve Riley, Town Manager, Hilton Head Island.

The town expects to have limited areas of Honey Horn reopened as early as April, but the Chaplain Park area will remain closed for the entire tourist season.

Honey Horn is a popular wedding destination. The park had to cancel several months worth of bookings to accommodate its current use as a debris disposal site.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.