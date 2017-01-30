BCSO searching for Bluffton clothing store thief

Beaufort County investigators are looking for a man who stole $3,360 worth of merchandise from the True Religion store in Bluffton, Jan. 28.

Officials say the suspect entered the store around 3 p.m. and walked around for about 15 minutes. When employees were not looking in his direction, investigators say he grabbed several stacks of men's jeans and ran out the front door. An employee chasing after him was able to see him get into a newer model silver Nissan Altima with NC tag EHM1014. The tag returned to a rental company.

The suspect is described as having a medium-build, wearing black pants, a black T-Shirt, and a red and white "NY" bucket hat.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact D/S Z. Cushman at 843.255.3308. You may also call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

