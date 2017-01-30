SCMPD officers read to third grade students at Spencer Elementary

Spencer Elementary School in Savannah has been selected to participate in a pilot program called SLIP, Strong Leaders in Progress.

The program brings in police officers to read to third-grade classes on an ongoing basis.

The first reading session took place Monday. Savannah-Chatham Metro Officer Sherrell Brown went to the same school when she was young and the idea to come read to the students was completely hers.

She read the book "The Empty Pot".

"Yes, it is, at one point I attended the school but at the time I attended the school it was DeRenne, but it is still a good walking and stomping grounds. I am sure they are going to get everything they need as strong leaders in progress here,” said Officer Brown.

The books the officers read cover honor, integrity and teamwork.

