Refugee ban threatening Savannah non-profit

The domino effect of President Trump's travel ban is already generating concerns about how it may impact the nation's economy, including jobs and businesses right here in Savannah.

Local immigration attorneys have been taking calls around the clock after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning refugees from entering the country for 120 days.

We caught up with an immigration attorney on Monday and learned that the firm we went to has in fact seen an increase in calls ever since President Trump took office.

While many attorneys have been camped out at airports around the country, attorney Patrick Jarrett says he has not had urgent cases that needed that type of attention. He represents a handful of clients in the area that could potentially be impacted by the ban. He says the biggest challenge for most immigration attorneys is the learning curve ahead, and potentially permanent changes within immigration laws. Despite all the numerous calls they've received, Jarrett is telling folks they really won't have concrete answers until the ban is over in 120 days, and he's hoping whatever decision is made will be implemented as law, and not an executive order.

"I don't like the overuse of executive actions on either side. I'd rather the law be when Congress passes the law and the president signs it, that's what we should be following the most of - and not just changes in policy," said immigration attorney, Patrick Jarrett.

The ban has created a number of unforeseen issues, including its impact on business and local non-profits. Officials with the Lutheran Services of Georgia say the ban is not only disrupting their services, but it's also threatening the federal funding they receive to run their overall operations.

"This is a time of uncertainty," said Lauren Cruickshank.

Lauren Cruickshank is the refugee program manager at the Lutheran Services of Georgia office in Savannah. The non-profit is part of the national organization that's federally funded, offering a variety of services, including refugee resettlement.

Cruickshank says when President Trump signed the executive order banning refugees for 120 days, some of their expected refugees were stopped in their tracks.

"I know at least one Iraqi SIV that was going to be arriving - that's a special immigrant visa - which means they were working alongside the U.S. Military, who will not be able to come," Cruickshank said.

Cruickshank fears this could impact those they already serve with potential budget cuts. According to tax records, the majority of their funding comes from government grants and contributions.

"That's what we are waiting to see; how this will impact our program. I know in the coming weeks, including the Syrian family that the First Presbyterian Church has been helping since they relocated here over the summer," she said.

"My message was that we care for them, we are behind them, and they are not in this alone," said Rev. Stephen Williams, First Presbyterian Church.

It's a very similar message that officials at the Luthern Services of Georgia are sharing to all of their refugee families. They may not have the answers, but they are trying to have hope.

"We are reassuring them that here they are safe and that we'll continue to support them and work with them."

