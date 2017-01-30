Good News: Savannah United player invited to MLS Academy

Most of the players running around youth sports fields imagine themselves playing at a higher level someday, and one young Savannah soccer player is getting that chance.

Ever since he started kicking a ball around the age of two, Caleb Drabek was going places with soccer.

Now, the 12-year-old is going to Atlanta and will participate in Atlanta United's Youth Development Academy, the program that will develop talent for the MLS expansion team.

"It's going to be a couple of years of high-class training with some really great coaches,” said Caleb, who will eventually train with the MLS team’s players. Atlanta United will begin to play in the professional league in March. “It feels great because it's the beast team in the area.”

Caleb was selected after attending an open I.D. session last May with more than 100 players in his age group.

He and his game have grown up in the Savannah United program, where his brothers still play.

"He's obviously extremely talented,” said Gary Wright, executive director of Savannah United. “What sets him apart from the average player at the moment, in the U.S. especially, is his dedication, his commitment to playing, and his desire. He has a lot of aspirations to go professional, which you need in any sport at an early age to actually make it.”

He’s has had an eye on a professional career since a young age.

“This has been the desire in his heart since he was a toddler,” said Caleb’s father, Michael Drabek. “Just to watch him and his brothers develop has been great. They have played constantly and it has been a joy of their lives.”

Caleb will move to Atlanta and live with family friends who will take him to practices and he will continue to be homeschooled remotely by his parents.

That won't be the only connection he maintains to Savannah, as he attempts to someday play professionally in Atlanta.

"What you see here has been Caleb's backyard,” Tiffany Drabek, Caleb’s mother, said of the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex in Savannah. “He's been playing on these fields since he was little, and the families and players and coaches have all been his soccer family. He’s definitely going to miss it, but we’re starting a new chapter.”

"We're very proud as a club,” said Wright. “From a personal point of view, my job is to make sure we're developing players to the best of their abilities and to give them every opportunity to get to that level, so to see one of our younger players get the opportunity to join an MLS club is very self-gratifying, and also good from the club's perspective.”

