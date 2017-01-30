2 suspects shot after attempted robbery on Abercorn St. near Truman Pkwy.

Two armed would-be thieves tried to stick up a Brinks truck parked near a storage business off Abercorn Street near the Truman Parkway. But the guards inside the truck were able to defend themselves and shot both suspects, who then ran from the scene but didn't make it far.

"We had a great, timely response by the officers in the area. And we had some concerned citizens that helped us and guided us to the right direction. And that's one of the reasons that this turned out as well as it did this afternoon,” said SCMPD Capt. Ashley Brown.

#SCMPDAlert Attempted robbery of armored vehicle on southside. 2 suspects shot and in custody. Non life-threatening pic.twitter.com/VvAiFQQsWl — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 30, 2017

Neither Brinks employee was injured.

The suspects have been identified as Gregory Plair, 32 and Joshua Scott, 21. Both are facing charges of aggravated assault with intent to rob, criminal attempt at hijacking a motor vehicle and criminal attempt at armed robbery.

Thanks to assistance from the Brink's security guards and local citizens, police were able to quickly apprehend one of the suspects at a nearby apartment complex. Minutes later the second suspect showed up at the hospital and was taken into custody.

Both suspects received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

