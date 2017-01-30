Traffic delays expected on I-95 between Glynn, McIntosh counties

Georgia DOT wants drivers to be aware of north and southbound traffic paces on I-95 scheduled nightly beginning Monday, Jan. 30 through Wednesday, Feb. 3 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The roadwork will be starting northbound near Exit 42 in Glynn County and southbound near the weight station past Exit 58 in McIntosh County. These traffic paces will be used to place steel beams on the newly constructed bridge at Exit 49. Traffic will be slowed to 20 mph typically no longer than 15-minute increments.

Law enforcement will be helping to slow traffic to maximize safety.

Drivers should expect delays during this process. All work is weather permitting.

