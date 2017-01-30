3 behind bars after undercover CNT operation into meth sales

Three suspects are behind bars following an operation conducted by the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.

Earlier in January. undercover CNT agents received information of possible methamphetamine sales happening at a home in the 200 block of Windsor Road. CNT identified the residence and conducted a search at the location, on the evening of Jan. 26. The search resulted in the seizure of crystal meth, three firearms, and items consistent with the manufacturing of counterfeit U.S. money. More than $1,100 in true U.S. currency was also seized.

Agents arrested the homeowner, 34-year-old Crawford Vickery IV. Vickery, a convicted felon, was charged with three counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as forgery in the second degree.

The next day, agents arrested Vickery's wife, 37-year-old Nina Shuman-Vickery, and 51-year-old Charles "Teton" Yates in connection with the incident. All three are being held at the Chatham County Detention Center, and are expected to be arrainged on Monday in the Recorder's Court of Chatham County.

CNT continued to work this investigation jointly with the United States Secret Service. Additional arrests/charges are possible.

