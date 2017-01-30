Appling County storm victims awaiting FEMA to assess damage

Storm victims in Appling County continue to clean up from the tornado last Sunday.

The storm left homeowners and others moving debris and putting the pieces back together. Bureau Chief Dal Cannady was there during the storm, and returned Monday to show us what they've done and what's left.

You can hear the sounds of chainsaws and heavy equipment across the Zoar Community as people deal with what a tornado left behind. Junior Hand rakes up the debris he can handle. He's letting a neighbor saw up and haul away the bigger stuff for firewood. He still remembers what struck last Sunday morning.

"It sounded like a freight train. We were laying down when my wife yelled 'get to the hall, get to the hall. It's here," Hand said.

Up the road at Zoar Methodist Church, a tree removal team moves dozens of fallen trees. Another crew gets measurements to replace a stained glass window. They have the steeple upright again after the congregation sprung into action.

"We had a contractor who came on Monday afternoon, pulled crews off another job, took the steeple down and repaired the roof," said church member, Hugh Mayers.

Mayers and others know the damage to a century-old church house could have been worse.

WTOC: "Nearly 40 trees down; none of them actually hit the church. You could call this a miracle, couldn't you?"

Hugh: "Yes, yes you could. God was certainly with the church."

Only a portion of one dirt road remains closed, as they've opened the rest. The county now awaits FEMA to tour the damage. County leaders say they'll have a better idea of what federal help victims can get once FEMA arrives.

