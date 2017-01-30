CNT arrests man for cocaine, marijuana on Fairfax Drive

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, with help from the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, executed a warrant at a house on the 4700 block of Fairfax Drive on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Agents arrested 42-year-old Tomar “Toomey” Young of Savannah after finding a large amount of powder and crack cocaine, marijuana and more than $5,000 within the home.

Young was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and other felony drug charges.

Young remains in the Chatham County Detention Center after being denied bond in the Recorder’s Court of Chatham County on Monday.

The investigation began after law enforcement received complaints of possible drug sales occurring at the residence.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.