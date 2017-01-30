Burton Fire District officials share tips against pyroterrorism

An article from the U-S Fire Administration highlighting the growing use of fire as a terrorist weapon is hitting home for one Lowcountry department.

Burton Fire District officials say this issue needs to spur a change in the community's perception of fire as weapon and fire departments.

“Pyroterrorism is actually something that's been on the radar for about a decade now where terrorists are looking at fire as a weapon, as a means of mass destruction," said Daniel Byrne, Burton Fire District.

Byrne says the world is changing and a fire is no longer considered just incidental community events.

"We're career firefighters,” said Byrne. “We're all trained to national standards. We do have hazardous materials training, specialized rescue and trying to prepare for some of the things that might come our way, terrorists and natural disasters."

Byrne says fire safety needs to be a top priority when it comes to building new homes and businesses, as well as investing in the fire department and career firefighters.

"Fire Service should be looked at as in the terms of national defense, and not just a nice community necessity that we have to have just in case,” said Byrne. “The world's changing. Times are changing. Society is changing. Weapons are changing and the rules of war are changing. And fire departments right in the middle of all of it. And we're just asking for help."

The big takeaways officials want you to know is the importance of fire safety, whether it be protecting your own home, in your communities, or by showing your support to your local fire departments.

