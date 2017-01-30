Davis family recovers months after Hurricane Matthew

As quickly as Hurricane Matthew came and went, so did the help for one of its victims.

When we first introduced you to JC Davis after the storm, she told us the horrors of how Hurricane Matthew uprooted a tree onto her home, killing her husband. She talked about how she and their kids, who had evacuated, heard the news. One thing she said stood out.

"I'm afraid that once the debris is all cleaned up and the trees are gone, that we're going to be forgotten about and that is when I'm going to need the help the most," said JC Davis.

That time has come and she says in many ways, her fears are being realized.

"I feel like we've been forgotten," said Davis. "All of the people who were offering help, all of these companies that were willing to make donations to our house when construction started when we've called them to say, 'hey we're ready now.' They're not returning phone calls."

JC is thankful for the initial help they received and knows it's up to her to help the family move on, even with constant reminders.

"My kids and I are reminded every time we go past the big pile of mulched up trees on Eisenhower and Sallie Mood that one of those destroyed our lives."

She says her two kids are now starting to get used to dad not being around.

"My little girl is two. She's stopped screaming for him. She's stopped asking for him," said Davis. "My son was having a difficult time but I got him in really good counseling."

Construction on the house started two weeks ago. A house she can't bear the thought of ever living in again. But before that process could even begin, some looters hit the house right before Christmas.

"Someone stole my washer and dryer," said Davis.

As for her work, she just signed up to style hair on a new film. But this movie came with a gut-wrenching twist in the script.

"The lead character is killed by a hurricane."

A painful reflection of her own life, a life she could have never imagined for herself.

"Life is still going for us so we have to just keep going with it."

If you would like to help the Davis family, Tubby’s in Thunderbolt is accepting gift cards to restaurants and grocery stores. You can also click on their Meal Train link.

JC says she has filed for help from FEMA but has been denied twice. She is now appealing that decision again.

