Car possibly hit by train on Main St. in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) -

A car was possibly hit by a train on Main Street in Garden City on Monday evening. 

The car is on its side by the tracks, but we are told no one is injured.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more information. 

