Megagenesis offers scholarships and career advice

Want to help your child prepare for college and a career? Make sure you don't miss the 11th annual Megagenesis!
The career and college fair features more than 50 professionals putting on career workshops and colleges offering scholarships to graduating seniors at the event. Seniors, please bring your transcripts.
All middle and high school students are welcomed to attend.
The 11th annual Megagenesis is Saturday, February 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Johnson High School.
Semaj Clark will be the keynote speaker and WTOC’s Dawn Baker will host the opening session.
For more information, contact Dr. Zke Zimmerman at 912.704.3165 or email to javarorlz@aol.com.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
