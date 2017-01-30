SC Senator Lindsey Graham announces support of Secretary of Ed. nominee DeVos

School systems around the country are one step closer to having new leadership under the Department of Education.

School systems around the country are one step closer to having new leadership under the Department of Education.

There will be a Senate confirmation vote for Secretary of Education Nominee Betsey DeVos on Tuesday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has expressed his opposition, but on Monday U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham announced his support.

In a statement, Graham said, "We must return control to our parents, local school districts and states to make the best decisions for our students. I look forward to supporting Mrs. DeVos' nomination when the Senate considers it on the floor."

Read Graham's entire statement below:

I am proud to be a product of the South Carolina public school system. I recognize that many of our students continue to be disadvantaged. When a public school has failed our children for multiple generations, it’s time to rethink our strategy. It’s time for change and I believe Mrs. DeVos will be an agent of change in our system. We must return control to our parents, local school districts, and states to make the best decisions for our students. I look forward to supporting Mrs. DeVos’ nomination when the Senate considers it on the floor.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.