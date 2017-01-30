Extradition warrant signed by GA, SC governors for Cleveland Coleman

A warrant has been signed by the governors of Georgia and South Carolina for Cleveland Coleman's extradition.

Coleman is facing charges following the deadly Highway 17 crash in Jasper County that killed WTOC's Don Logana.

Cleveland had an initial court hearing in November explaining his extradition rights. He chose to fight extradition from Georgia to South Carolina and asked for another hearing.

This warrant now gives him until February 7 to challenge the extradition order.

Cleveland is currently being held in the Chatham County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.