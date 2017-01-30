Suspect arrested for Jan. 24 murder on Mercy Blvd.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect for the murder of Wynesha Medley on Mercy Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

John Padgett was arrested at his home in Port Wentworth Monday night by Metro and charged with her murder.

Padgett was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line by calling 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

